Chandrababu Naidu gets anticipatory bail in Angallu case

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the Angallu violence case.

The court directed Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo to furnish a personal bond of Rs1 lakh.

Justice K. Suresh Reddy, who had reserved his orders on Thursday, pronounced the same on Friday.

Naidu and other leaders of the TDP were booked for attempt to murder by the police in connection with the violent incidents that occurred in Angallu village in Annamaya district on August 4.

The incidents at Angallu and in Punganur town in Chittoor district had occurred when the TDP chief was visiting the region to see the status of irrigation projects.

Naidu’s counsel Posani Venkateswarlu had submitted to the court that some of those named as accused in the case were already granted anticipatory bail by the high court and the Supreme Court had also refused to interfere with this order.

He argued that the petitioner had obtained police permission for his rally and it was the supporters of the ruling YSRCP, who pelted stones on the convoy.

Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, appearing for the police department, opposed the bail petition saying Naidu’s remarks had led to the violence in which police personnel were injured.

Chandrababu Naidu remains in judicial custody in the alleged multi-crore skill development scam case in which the CID had arrested him last month. He is currently lodged in the Rajahmundry Central Jail.

The high court on Thursday adjourned the hearing of his bail petition in the skill development case to October 17. With the ACB special court rejecting his bail plea in the skill development case, the former Chief Minister approached the high court seeking bail.

Meanwhile, Naidu’s petition seeking orders to quash the FIR against him in skill development case will be coming for further hearing in the Supreme Court on Friday.

The high court had earlier dismissed his petition to quash the proceedings against him.