Chandrababu Naidu approaches SC against HC order refusing anticipatory bail

Naidu has been accused of playing a 'key role' in the FiberNet scam in Andhra Pradesh.

New Delhi: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu on Friday approached the Supreme Court against the Andhra Pradesh High Court order refusing him anticipatory bail in the Fibernet scam case.

The apex court has already listed for hearing the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister’s plea to quash the FIR in the skill development scam case against him at 2 p.m.

A bench comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela Trivedi will hear the matter.

Naidu has been accused of playing a “key role” in the FiberNet scam in Andhra Pradesh.

He has been accused of pressuring officials to favour a certain company that was awarded the FiberNet contract.

On Monday, the High Court dismissed three anticipatory bail petitions filed by the former Andhra chief minister.

The top court has already been hearing Naidu’s special leave petition against another high court order dismissing Naidu’s plea for quashing the FIR against him.

Naidu has argued that the trial court’s order remanding him to custody did not consider that the CID didn’t obtain prior approval from the governor, as required by Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act. This plea is also listed for hearing on the day.

