Chandrababu Naidu is prisoner number 7691 at Rajahmundry Jail

Rajahmundry: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is remand prisoner number 7691 at the Rajahmundry Central Jail.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo was brought to the jail in the early hours of Monday after a court in Vijayawada sent him to judicial custody for 14 days in alleged skill development scam.

Former CM and #TDP chief and former CM #ChandrababuNaidu is Qaidi No. 7691 in Rajahmundry Central Jail and lodged in a special room in 'Sneha Block'. The court has directed Jail authority to provide 73-year-old Naidu with all the special amenities including home-cooked food, etc. pic.twitter.com/G7La2mr1cN — Azmath Jaffery (@JafferyAzmath) September 11, 2023

The 73-year-old is lodged in a special room in the ‘Sneha’ block in the central prison.

Also Read TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu enters Rajamahendravaram central prison

On the direction of the court, the jail authorities were providing him special amenities, including a special room, home-cooked food, medicines and sufficient security in view of threat perception.

Naidu enjoys Z plus category security. However, the NSG commandos were not allowed inside the jail.

The TDP leader’s lawyers have moved a petition in Vijayawada ACB court to permit house arrest in view of Z plus security. This petition along with the plea of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) for Naidu’s police custody is likely to come up for hearing on Monday.