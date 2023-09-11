Chandrababu Naidu is prisoner number 7691 at Rajahmundry Jail

The 73-year-old is lodged in a special room in the ‘Sneha’ block in the central prison.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 11th September 2023 10:20 am IST
Chandrababu Naidu is prisoner number 7691 at Rajahmundry Jail
Chandrababu Naidu is prisoner number 7691 at Rajahmundry Jail

Rajahmundry: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is remand prisoner number 7691 at the Rajahmundry Central Jail.

Peoples Career

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo was brought to the jail in the early hours of Monday after a court in Vijayawada sent him to judicial custody for 14 days in alleged skill development scam.

The 73-year-old is lodged in a special room in the ‘Sneha’ block in the central prison.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu enters Rajamahendravaram central prison

On the direction of the court, the jail authorities were providing him special amenities, including a special room, home-cooked food, medicines and sufficient security in view of threat perception.

Naidu enjoys Z plus category security. However, the NSG commandos were not allowed inside the jail.

The TDP leader’s lawyers have moved a petition in Vijayawada ACB court to permit house arrest in view of Z plus security. This petition along with the plea of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) for Naidu’s police custody is likely to come up for hearing on Monday.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 11th September 2023 10:20 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button