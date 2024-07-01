Chandrababu Naidu launches ‘NTR Bharosa’ pension scheme

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu launched the ‘NTR Bharosa’ pension scheme by personally distributing the pension to beneficiaries at Penumaka village in the Mangalagiri Assembly segment of Guntur District on Monday morning.

Accompanied by Nara Lokesh, the General Secretary of the Telugu Desam Party, MLA of Mangalagiri, and Minister in the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, CM Naidu drove straight to the hut of Islavath Sai in Penumaka. He handed over the pension to her, her father Banavath Pamulyanayak, and his wife Banavath Sita, all three of whom are daily-wage earners.

Addressing the Praja Vedika at the Masjid Centre in Penumaka, the Chief Minister emphasized that real welfare is about illuminating the lives of the people. “This is the first step towards improving the living standards of the people,” Chandrababu told the gathering.

Naidu stated that he had taken the oath as Chief Minister for the fourth time with the blessings of the people. He mentioned that the new government launched the pension distribution scheme as the first step towards fulfilling its promises. Recalling the slogan given by TDP founder, the late NT Rama Rao, that society is a place of worship and the people are the real gods, Naidu said his government would function with this inspiration.

“My dream is to see a poverty-free society with no economic imbalances, and our thinking is always innovative,” the Chief Minister said. He declared that the pension for the physically challenged has been revised to Rs 6,000 per month, emphasizing society’s duty to encourage them.

Naidu stressed the immediate need to check the spiraling prices of essential commodities and stated that this government always works for the people’s welfare. “The previous government and officers said that distribution of pensions through secretariat staff members was not possible. I told them if they could not discharge their duties, they could go home. On Monday, the pension is being distributed through 1.25 lakh secretariat employees, with volunteers assisting where necessary,” he added.

The Chief Minister reminded the people that the day he assumed charge, he signed five files. The first was the Mega DSC, the second on the revocation of the Land Titling Act, and the third on reviving the Anna Canteens. “We will soon begin the exercise to fill vacant teacher posts. Anna Canteens will be revived soon, allowing people to have meals for just Rs 5,” Naidu said.

He announced that training would soon be provided to the youth to sharpen their skills and offer better employment opportunities. “The stronger the government, the more benefits can be distributed to the people,” he observed. He sought the blessings and cooperation of the people to take the state on a more progressive path.

Regretting the destructive steps and borrowing by the previous government, the Chief Minister said the earlier administration had reversed the lives of the people. “We need to move ahead after recovering from these losses and work together to create assets and distribute revenue to the people,” he noted.

Naidu highlighted that Minister for HRD, Nara Lokesh, emerged victorious from Mangalagiri with a majority of over 90,000 votes, thanks to the blessings of the constituency’s people. “We will certainly remember this and acknowledge it appropriately soon,” he added.

He accused the YSRCP leaders of suppressing the people of the state for five years and creating a situation where investors are frightened to visit.

The total pension distributed on Monday to 65.31 lakh beneficiaries across 28 categories amounted to over Rs 4,408 crore. While 1,20,097 secretariat employees were drafted for the purpose, they were instructed to seek volunteers’ assistance where necessary.