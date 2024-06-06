Chandrababu Naidu to take oath as AP CM on June 12, PM Modi to attend: Reports

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is gearing up to take the oath of office as Andhra Pradesh chief minister after a landslide victory in the state Assembly elections.

According to media reports, Chandrababu Naidu has decided to postpone his oath-taking ceremony until four days after the Prime Minister's oath-taking ceremony on June 8.

Further, it has been reported that Naidu will clearly display his intentions and host his oath-taking ceremony in Amravati, as a sign of accomplishing his unfulfilled dream of making it the state capital.

Set to become the chief minister for a fourth time following the landslide victory in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, the shrewd politician is also looking forward to playing a crucial role in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

The TDP leader is scheduled to attend another meeting with the alliance leaders on June 7.

After two decades, the seasoned politician is basking in the glory of media arclights as support of his Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has become crucial for a third term in power for the BJP.

Five years after losing power to the YSR Congress Party with a crushing defeat and facing the biggest crisis of his political career, Naidu rose like a phoenix.

The 74-year-old is now gearing up to play the kingmaker, a role which he missed in 2014 as the BJP had secured a comfortable majority on its own. With 16 MPs, the TDP along with Janata Dal (United) are propping up the coalition government.

Known for his hard bargaining skills, the TDP chief is likely to push for some key ministerial berths and also Special Category Status (SCS) for his state as committed in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Naidu has so far attended two meetings of the NDA alliance and extended his support to Narender Modi to lead them group.