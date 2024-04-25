Chandrababu Naidu urges people to help trounce Jagan Mohan Reddy in the polls

Rajampet: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday urged the people of Andhra Pradesh to help trounce YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in the simultaneous Assembly polls and Lok Sabha election on May 13

The opposition leader addressed a public meeting at Rajampet in Annamayya district as part of his ‘Prajagalam’ electioneering tour.

He was accompanied by Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan, and BJP’s Rajampet Lok Sabha candidate N Kiran Kumar Reddy, who was the last chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh 10 years ago.

“Jagan will certainly be trounced in these elections and he has to go home closing his ‘drama’ company,” Naidu said, appealing to the people to “throw” him out of power.

Naidu alleged that if the YSRCP chief returns to power, then he “will certainly loot the properties of everyone.”

According to Naidu, a revolt has started in the state in which Reddy will get washed away.

Addressing the Rajampet electorate, the former CM urged the people to vote for Kiran Kumar Reddy and promised to sanction a medical college in the constituency “immediately after the NDA alliance of TDP, BJP and Janasena comes to power”.

He also vowed to complete the Galeru-Nagari project to supply Krishna river water to Rajampet, among other projects.

He also promised to organise a victory rally of the NDA in Rajampet on coming power in the elections and added that the alliance will strive to develop the state.