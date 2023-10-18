Chandrababu Naidu’s wife condemns police high-handedness towards TDP leaders

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s wife N. Bhuvaneswari has condemned the police high-handedness towards the party leaders.

She said that the arrest of the TDP leaders and activists by the police is causing great distress.

She slammed the police for its action against former minister Kollu Ravindra.

“Where else in the country would a former minister be barred from even going to his mother’s death anniversary ceremony? What sort of law and justice is this?” she asked.

She said that one can understand from this incident, why Chandrababu Naidu used to express concern about the failure of the systems.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the police to file an affidavit with all details about the detention of Kollu Ravindra.

The High Court gave the direction on habeas corpus petition filed by his wife Neelima.

She alleged that Kollu Ravindra was detained illegally by the police for a few hours. However, the police submitted to the court that a case was registered against Ravindra and though police tried to serve a notice to him, he refused to accept the same.

While directing the police to submit all the details, the court adjourned the hearing.

The next hearing will be taken up after the Dussehra holidays.

Ravindra, who is TDP politburo member, was detained by police on Monday to prevent him from going to Rajahmundry in response to a call given by the party’s BC Empowerment Committee to show solidarity with Chandrababu Naidu, who remained in Rajahmundry Jail in alleged skill development scam.

After allegedly keeping him in custody for the entire day, police released him in the evening.

On Tuesday, he was kept under house arrest for a second day. Police did not allow Ravindra’s relatives to come to house for his mother’s death anniversary ceremony.