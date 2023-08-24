Chandrayaan-3: Hyderabad firm quietly fuels India’s space ambitions

By Arsalan Nazir

Hyderabad: The success of India’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 on Wednesday, August 23, celebrated across the country, was also a very gratifying moment for a Hyderabad-based company, CNC Technics. The firm, established in 1987 by Bandaru Vijay Krishna, has been quietly, yet significantly, contributing to India’s strides in aerospace and space exploration.

After seven years of trials and dedication, CNC Technics became the exclusive supplier for cryogenic fuel lines used in the Chandrayaan-3 and other launches. Over the years, the firm became a pivotal player in India’s space endeavours. The company has four branches of which three are based in Hyderabad and one in Visakhapatnam.

CNC Technics’ association with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) dates back to 2008 when they were approached to develop cryogenic fuel lines, initially imported from Russia.

Fueling India’s space ambitions

CNC Technics’ contributions extend to various ISRO missions, including the launch of a record 104 satellites in 2017. Currently, they are involved in projects like the Gaganyaan Mission, where they are developing larger fuel lines.

This year, CNC Technics supplied fuel transfer lines vital to the successful launch of Chandrayaan 3. These cryogenic fuel lines are instrumental in transporting fuel from storage tanks to the combustion area.

The company took its first step into aerospace when it manufactured its maiden CNC filament winding machine in 2000 for the Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL). This groundbreaking achievement caught the attention of none other than Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, who inaugurated the machine while serving as the chief scientific advisor to the Prime Minister and secretary of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It marked the inception of CNC Technics’ journey into the world of cutting-edge technology.

A global presence

Over the last 23 years, CNC Technics has manufactured over 280 machines and exported its products to more than 30 countries, including the UK, USA, Russia, Canada, and Australia. With a relentless focus on innovation, CNC Technics partners with numerous aerospace and defence firms worldwide. The company’s contributions extend beyond its innovative products, as it actively collaborates with institutions such as the IITs to foster further innovation in the industry.

Apart from ISRO, CNC Technics has also collaborated with international giants like SpaceX and Taiwan Aerospace. They supply equipment to subcontractors and suppliers of SpaceX, NASA, and the European Space Agency. Furthermore, they provide equipment to local space agencies, fostering global innovation.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Rohit Bandaru, the company’s director, said: “We aim to stay on the cutting-edge innovation in this industry and introduce new products to the Indian ecosystem that have not yet been in the Indian market.”

They have introduced composite lighting solutions under the brand name ‘Helipole’. Moreover, they are also working on replacing steel gas cylinders with the next generation, carbon fibre, and pressure vessels. “This is a step forward to greener hydrogen and CNG fuels,” Rohit said.

India achieved a historic first by soft-landing the Lander Module (LM) of Chandrayaan-3 on the rough, cold (temperatures can go down to minus 230 degrees centigrade) and dark terrain of the south pole of the moon on Wednesday, 40 days after its launch from the earth.