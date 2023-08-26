Chandrayaan-3: PM Modi declares Aug 23 as ‘National Space Day’

Earlier, he met the team of scientists with the ISRO

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Updated: 26th August 2023 9:05 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday declared that August 23, the day when Chandrayaan-3 accomplished its lunar landing, will be celebrated as National Space Day in India.

Earlier, at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru, he met the team of scientists with the ISRO, who were involved in the country’s third lunar mission.

Prior to meeting the ISRO scientists, PM raised the slogan ‘Jai Vigyan Jai Anusandhan’ and greeted people lining the streets outside HAL airport after his arrival in Bengaluru.

India entered record books as the first country to successfully place a lander on the unexplored lunar South Pole on Wednesday evening.

After the successful lunar landing, congratulations and good wishes poured in from world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, US Vice President Kamala Harris and Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal aka ‘Prachanda’, among others.

With inputs from ANI

