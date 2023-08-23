Chandrayaan 3: Schools in Telangana directed to make arrangements for live telecast

Hyderabad: The Director of School Education has instructed District Educational Officers (DEOs) in Telangana to make arrangements for convening a special assembly of students and teachers in all schools from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm today to watch the live telecast of the soft landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the Moon’s surface.

It is also mentioned that TSAT, in collaboration with the Department of Astronomy at Osmania University, will broadcast the special live program on the Chandrayaan 3 mission. The telecast can be viewed on T-SAT Vidya, Nupuna Channels, the TSAT app, and tsat.tv.

Apart from these options, the landing can also be watched live on the official ISRO website, its official YouTube channel, and more.

The primary objective of India’s third moon mission, Chandrayaan 3, with a cost of about Rs 600 crore, is to achieve a soft landing of the lander on the moon.

Following the soft landing, the six-wheeled rover will deploy and conduct experiments on the lunar surface for a duration of one lunar day, equivalent to 14 earth days.

If the Chandrayaan 3 mission successfully accomplishes a moon touchdown and lands a robotic lunar rover, India will become the fourth country to master the technology of soft landing on the lunar surface, following the US, China, and the former Soviet Union.

Given the significance of this event and the global attention it has garnered, the decision has been made to live telecast the event in all schools across Telangana.