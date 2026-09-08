Chandulal Baradari residents raise a stink over garbage heaps

Hyderabad: Heaps of garbage dumped near the Chandulal Baradari filter have become a major nuisance for residents, who complain of foul smell, unhygienic conditions and health problems in the area.

Residents said the garbage has been accumulating at the spot, creating an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes and stray animals. The stench emanating from the waste has also made it difficult for people living and commuting in the locality.

“People are forced to live with the foul smell, especially during the day when the temperature rises. We are worried about the health of children and elderly people in the neighbourhood,” said Mushtaq Ali, a resident of Chandulal Baradari.

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Another resident, Ishtiyaq Khan of SRT Colony, said the civic authorities were aware of the problem, but the garbage was not being cleared regularly. “GHMC workers come in the mornings and clean the area, but the cleaning is not done regularly. Within a short time, garbage piles up again,” he said.

Muneeruddin, a resident of Bilalnagar, said the waste had become a persistent problem for residents. “The foul smell is unbearable, and the garbage attracts mosquitoes, flies and stray dogs. The authorities should ensure regular lifting of waste instead of allowing it to accumulate,” he said.

Residents urged the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to intensify sanitation measures, ensure regular removal of garbage and take steps to prevent indiscriminate dumping at the spot. They said sustained monitoring was necessary to prevent the area from turning into a permanent dumping point.