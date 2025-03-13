Change Ramzan Dawat-e-Iftar date: Shia community leader to Telangana CM

Hyderabad: A representation has been sent asking for a change of date in the annual Ramzan ‘Dawat-e-Iftar’ event to Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy as it coincides with the period between March 19 to 22 when Shia Muslims observe the martyrdom of Imam Ali, the Prophet Muhammad’s son-in-law.

Mir Murtuza Ali Moosavi, a member of the Shia community in the Old City of Hyderabad, sent a letter to the chief minister on the matter, asking to change the date of the event. The ‘Dawat-e-Iftar’ was also held annually every year by the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government as well. This year, the date of the event was announced by ex-MLA and Advisor (minority affairs) to the Telangana government Mohammed Ali Shabbir.

“I bring to your goodself notice that Hazrath Ali (A.S) the son-in-law of Prophet Hazrath Mohammed (PBUH) martyrdom is observed from 18th Ramzan to 21st of Ramzan, this year which coincides as 19th March to 22nd March the said martyrdom is observed in deep sorrow and grief by all Muslims irrespective of sectarianism and differences of schools of thoughts under Islam. Hazrat Ali (A.S) is the first infallible Imam of Shia Muslims and 4th Caliph of rest of the Muslims, conducting of a Dawat-e-Iftar party/celebration that too of breaking of fast further more in the holy month of Ramzan during the days of martyrdom will not send any good message per contro gives a very bad and negative message among all Muslims,” said Moosavi in his letter to the Telangana chief minister.

The letter to change the date of the Ramzan Dawat-e-Iftar has also been sent to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and Telangana state president Mahesh Goud as well. Moosavi is his letter also called the decision of Mohammed Ali Shabbir regarding the Dawat-e-Iftar date “irresponsible” and added that such a decision is likely to cause a “severe dent” among all Muslims for the party.