The RSS functionary insisted on understanding the dreams of India's forefathers had about India and making efforts to realise those.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Updated: 13th January 2023 7:42 pm IST
Chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' not enough, work to uplift people like Lord Rama: RSS leader
RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale

Sultanpur: Merely chanting “Bharat Mata ki Jai” does not lead to patriotism, which requires selfless service, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said on Friday.

Citing an example, he said it was not the name of Lord Rama but his work that uplift the people.

Addressing a ‘Makar Sankranti’ programme here, Hosabale said, “The greatness of Shri Krishna, the superiority of Shri Rama do not have a place in one’s life if it is not imbibed in their conduct, behaviour, surroundings, homes, premises and surroundings.

“Chanting ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ does not lead to patriotism. One will get the moral right to say this only when one works hard and makes serious efforts towards it intelligently.”

The RSS functionary insisted on understanding the dreams of India’s forefathers had about India and making efforts to realise those.

“The rosary of legends of our country is no less than the civilisation of any other country to create enthusiasm and awaken consciousness among our people,” he said.

Hosabale, upon his arrival here on Thursday, said RSS volunteers served the victims whenever there had been a crisis in the country.

