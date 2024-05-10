Chaos at Gauahar Khan’s son’s birthday party, decoration ruined

Mumbai: Actress Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar‘s son, Zehaan, turned one, and to celebrate the occasion, they threw a lavish jungle-themed birthday party in Mumbai on Thursday, May 9. However, their joyous celebration took an unexpected turn when officials from the city’s civic body, BMC, crashed the party and dismantled a part of the decor.

The couple had arranged a grand celebration at a posh hotel in Mumbai, complete with a giant forest-themed gate at the entrance. But the BMC raised objections to the gate, insisting that it be removed.

A video circulating online shows BMC officials arriving at the venue with a truck and tearing down the gate, leaving the hosts and guests shocked. Despite requests from hotel staff and event organizers, the officials proceeded to dismantle the gate and took it away in their truck.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot on December 25, 2020, after meeting during the lockdown while grocery shopping. In December 2022, they announced their pregnancy with an adorable animated video. In May 2023, they welcomed their baby boy.