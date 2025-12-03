Chaos erupts at Hyderabad airport as multiple flights cancelled

Hyderabad: Many flights were cancelled on Tuesday after a technical disruption at the Hyderabad airport. It caused major inconvenience for travelers.

Passengers bound for major domestic cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Ahmedabad were among the worst affected. Those with connecting international journeys also faced inconvenience.

Many reportedly missed critical appointments, including visa interviews.

Passengers bound for major domestic cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Ahmedabad were among the worst affected. Those with…

Technical fault

The issue began when a Bengaluru-bound IndiGo aircraft which was scheduled for a post-midnight departure experienced a technical fault while on the runway.

The flight remained stranded for nearly two hours before being towed back to the terminal. Later, all passengers were deboarded.

Stranded travelers were left waiting inside the airport for further announcements regarding their travel plans.

Airlines have not yet released an official statement about the exact cause of the technical malfunction that resulted in the widespread cancellations.

List of flights cancelled at Hyderabad airport

Following the incident, many flights were affected. The list of affected routes includes key flights from Hyderabad to destinations such as Delhi, Madurai, Bengaluru, and Bhubaneswar.

Following are flights cancelled from Hyderabad

6E 240 – Hyderabad to Delhi 6E 6467 – Hyderabad to Madurai (IXM) 6E 6361 – Hyderabad to Bengaluru 6E 922 – Hyderabad to Bhubaneswar

Following the cancellation, chaos erupted at Hyderabad airport.

Chaos erupts at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport after delay in flights due to operational issues.

Similarly, incoming flights from cities including Goa, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Madurai, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Bhubaneswar to Hyderabad were also canceled.

Following are flights cancelled to Hyderabad