Major accident causes multi-vehicle crash in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An accident involving multiple vehicles occurred in Hyderabad on Wednesday which created chaos on a busy road in Malakpet.

The incident took place near Tirumala Hills after a speeding tipper truck allegedly experienced a sudden brake failure.

High speed caused accident in Hyderabad

Reports indicate the truck was moving at high speed when the driver lost control due to the brake malfunction.

The vehicle first crashed into a road divider before its momentum carried it into the path of a lorry and a bus on the same stretch.

Traffic congestion

The collision caused extensive damage to all three vehicles.

The accident led to severe traffic congestion and blocked the road in both directions in Hyderabad’s Malakpet area.

In order to manage the situation, Malakpet traffic police arrived at the scene and clear the damaged vehicles to restore traffic flow.

Early information suggests no loss of life resulted from the accident.

Police officials have stated that initial investigations point to overspeeding combined with brake failure as the likely cause of the multi-vehicle crash.