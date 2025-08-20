Chaos in Lok Sabha: Oppn MPs throw papers at Amit Shah over contentious Bills

Angry Opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha threw torn copies of the three contentious Bills at Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, August 20, as he tabled the proposal to remove a jailed prime minister and chief ministers.

Videos have gone viral on social media, showing Shah reading the Bill, with pieces of paper falling on him.

VIDEO | Parliament Monsoon Session: Opposition MPs tear copies of three bills introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and throw paper bits towards him in Lok Sabha. Speaker Om Birla adjourns the House amid uproar. #ParliamentMonsoonSession #MonsoonSession



(Source: Third… pic.twitter.com/aAY12oBIFV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 20, 2025

The Centre introduced three Bills: The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, The Jammu & Kashmir Reorganization (Amendment) Bill and The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, in Parliament.

The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill proposes the removal of a prime minister, a Union minister, a chief minister or a minister of a state or Union Territory when arrested or detained on serious criminal charges for 30 days in a row.

If any one of them is arrested and detained in custody for consecutive 30 days for offences that attract a jail term of at least five years, they will lose their job on the 31st day.

Death knell: Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi vehemently opposed the three Bills, calling them draconian, anti-constitutional and a direct blow to India’s democracy.

“This government is bent on creating a police state. It violates the right to choose a government and is a death knell for any elected representative. The Constitution of India is being amended to turn this country into a police state,” he said in Lok Sabha.

He argued that the amendments violated constitutional safeguards, including protection against double punishment. “A minister could face removal merely on allegation and then again upon conviction, punished twice for the same offence,” he said, citing Article 20.

On the Constitution Amendment Bill, he warned that the move threatened federalism, a core element of the Constitution’s basic structure. “These bills erode judicial safeguards, weaken parliamentary democracy, and undermine India’s federal framework by vesting excessive powers in unelected officials at the expense of elected representatives,” Owaisi said.

“It as a completely draconian thing. It goes against everything and to couch it as a measure which is taken as anti-corruption is just to pull the wool over the eyes of the people. Because, what it basically allows a government to do is — You don’t even have to be convicted,” Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said.

#WATCH | On the bill for the removal of the PM, CMs, and ministers held on serious criminal charges, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says, "I see it as a completely draconian thing, as it goes against everything. To say it as an anti-corruption measure is just to pull a veil… pic.twitter.com/Or5Q6effKK — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2025

(This copy has been updated with latest Asaduddin Owaisi quote)