Chaos, theft allegations and robodog row mark India AI Impact Summit

Long queues, locked exhibition halls, session confusion and even a theft complaint marred the opening day of the India AI Impact Summit in Delhi, raising questions about organisation at an event billed as one of the world’s largest artificial intelligence gatherings.

According to reports by BBC News and Reuters, social media platform X was flooded with complaints from founders, exhibitors and delegates who said security sweeps and last-minute closures ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit left them stranded outside halls for hours.

Some participants described “7 AM queues,” prolonged waiting and a “full evacuation” of exhibition areas before the Prime Minister’s arrival. Reuters reported that some speakers were still awaiting confirmation of session timings, adding to concerns over mismanagement. Several delegates also alleged that sessions were shut due to overcrowding, while food stalls inside the venue reportedly accepted only cash, inconveniencing many international visitors.

Healthcare startup founder Soumya Sharma wrote that while some sessions were “excellent,” operational lapses risked overshadowing the summit’s substance. “Unless we get the basics right, we cannot claim to be utilising AI to its fullest,” he said.

At a press conference on Tuesday, February 17, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw acknowledged the issues and said a “war-room” had been set up to address complaints.“

About 70,000 people have attended the summit, and we can say the organisation is very slow,” he said, apologising to those who faced inconvenience while describing the overall response as “phenomenal.”

Theft during security lockdown

Dhananjay Yadav, founder of wearable AI start-up NeoSapien, alleged that devices from his exhibition stall were stolen during a security shutdown ahead of Modi’s visit.

Yadav said that around noon, exhibitors were asked to vacate the hall for sanitisation. While one officer allegedly allowed him to remain briefly, another security team later ordered him and his staff to leave immediately. He claimed he asked whether to take his AI wearables, but was told security would take care of items left behind.

When exhibitors were allowed back in around 6.30 pm, he found the devices missing.

FIR filed

Delhi Police registered an FIR and said CCTV cameras were installed at the venue. Special Commissioner of Police (Intelligence Division) Manish Kumar Agrawal said a locker had been provided and that items were left unattended, but added that police had identified the person involved.

Within a little over 24 hours, the stolen devices were recovered. Yadav later thanked Delhi Police on social media for their “superfast response and support.”

Chinese robodog triggers online backlash

A separate controversy emerged involving a Chinese-manufactured robotic dog displayed at the summit.

Online users identified the robot as the Unitree Go2, built by Unitree Robotics. The AI-powered quadruped, priced at roughly Rs 2–3 lakh, is commercially available.

In videos circulating online, a representative was heard describing a robotic dog named “Orion” as having been developed by the institution’s Centre of Excellence, prompting accusations that imported technology was being passed off as homegrown.

The Greater Noida-based university involved later clarified that it had procured the robot from Unitree and was using it as a teaching and research tool. It said it had not claimed to have built the device.

However, an appended community note on social media disputed that assertion, arguing the robot had been described as developed by the university during a media interaction.

Galgotias University asked to vacate AI Summit expo immediately

Galgotias University has been asked to vacate its stall at the AI Summit Expo immediately, sources said, amid a controversy over the display of a robotic dog that raised questions about the origin and ownership of the technology showcased.

Galgotias University faced huge backlash and accusations of misrepresenting imported tech as its own.

Responding to the controversy, Professor Neha Singh of Galgotias University told PTI, “The controversy happened because things may not have been expressed clearly and the intent may not have been properly understood.”

“Regarding the robot dog — we cannot claim that we manufactured it. I have told everyone that we introduced it to our students to inspire them to create something better on their own. Our university contributes to building future leaders by providing cutting-edge technologies in the field of AI, and it will continue to do so.”

On the government asking the university to vacate the expo area, she added, “I do not have any information about that. What I know is that today we are all present here.”

Big ambitions, global spotlight

The summit has drawn participation from more than 100 countries, with global technology leaders including Sam Altman of OpenAI and Sundar Pichai of Alphabet Inc. expected to attend.

Speaking at the event, Modi said it showcased “the extraordinary potential of AI, Indian talent and innovation,” adding that India aimed to shape solutions “not just for India but for the world.”

Vaishnaw said the summit was intended to examine both the benefits and harms of artificial intelligence and to measure its long-term impact on society.