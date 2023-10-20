Chargesheet filed against sacked RPF constable accused of killing 4 persons

Mumbai: Police on Friday filed a chargesheet before a court here against dismissed Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Chetansinh Chaudhary who is accused of killing his senior colleague and three passengers on a moving train on July 31.

The 1206-page chargesheet was submitted by the Government Railway Police (GRP) before a magistrate’s court in suburban Borivali.

The chargesheet was then committed (transferred) to the sessions court.

The accused, who is in judicial custody, has been shifted to a prison in Akola district of Maharashtra, and as it was risky to produce him before the court here in person, he was being produced through video conference, the GRP told the court.

“In such circumstances, kindly commit the case to sessions court in the absence of Chaudhary’s physical presence,” it said in the application.

A copy of the chargesheet would be served to the accused in prison, the police assured the court.

However, Chaudhary’s lawyer advocate Jaywant Patil said the process should be carried out in his presence, and requested the court to issue a production warrant for his client.

The court then adjourned the matter to November 2.

Chaudhary has been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) and others, as well as relevant provisions of the Railways Act and the Maharashtra Prevention Of Defacement of Property Act.

The incident took place on July 31 on board the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Express near Palghar railway station in Maharashtra.

Chaudhary (34) was nabbed with his service weapon later while trying to flee after passengers pulled the chain and it stopped near the Mira Road suburban station.

He allegedly first shot dead RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Tikaram Meena and another passenger in B5 coach with the automatic weapon.

After that he allegedly shot dead a second passenger in the pantry car and another in S6 coach next to the pantry car.

A GRP official said the chargesheet consisted of statements of eye-witnesses, the victim’s family members and a railway employee who was in the pantry.

CCTV footage inside the train as well as videos shot by some passengers — where Chaudhary is seen speaking and which had gone viral on social media — too are part of the evidence accompanying the chargesheet, he said.