Charminar, parks in Hyderabad to remain closed today

Hyderabad: In view of the Telangana Assembly polls, Charminar and parks within the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority’s (HMDA) jurisdiction will remain closed today.

Additionally, the Nehru Zoological Park, popularly known as the zoo in Bahadurpura, Hyderabad, has decided to remain closed on November 30.

Schools in Hyderabad, other districts of Telangana declared holiday

Furthermore, schools and other educational institutions in Hyderabad and various districts of Telangana have declared a holiday today.

The Election Commission announced on Tuesday that it is mandatory for all companies in Hyderabad and other Telangana districts to declare a holiday on November 30. The commission has instructed the Commissioner of Labour, Telangana State, to take action against organizations that do not grant a holiday on this date.

Telangana Assembly polls

As for the Telangana Assembly polls, polling began with elaborate arrangements in all 119 Assembly constituencies on Thursday morning.

The voting commenced at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm.

A total of 2,290 candidates from 109 national and regional parties, including 221 women and one transgender, are in the fray.

The fate of these candidates will be decided by a total of 3.17 crore voters.