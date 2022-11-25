Charminar pedestrian project: Business, tourism affected due to barricades

Hyderabad: The pedestrian project launched by the Government of Telangana to beautify the footpath and to promote tourism around the historical Charminar cry for attention.

Many announcements have been made in order to promote the tourist activities and ease of business, however, local businesses are facing a tough time due barricades placed by the Municipal Administration Department.

Tourists visiting Lad Bazaar are facing difficulties. They are not able to enter the market due to the barricades erected by the departments at the entrance of Lad Bazaar due to which the businesses are badly affected.

Representations have been made to remove these barricades but no action is being taken in this regard and it is said that beautiful arches will be constructed soon to develop Lad Bazar.

On the other side, customers are unable to use the road via Mahboob Chowk easily as this road is mostly occupied by autorickshaw and carts which is creating a disturbance in the public movement. Apart from this, the foreign tourists are unable to enter the market due to these obstacles and besides affecting the business around the market, the splendour of the historical market has started to fade.

Several representations have been made on behalf of the businessmen around Lad Bazaar to the Police Department, GHMC and the Department of Archaeology for the urgent completion of development works but these departments show no hurry.

The traders say that the beauty of Lad Bazaar lies in the beautiful products sold here, but due to barriers to enter the market from both sides businesses are badly affected. They have requested top officials of the Municipal Administration Department as well as the Police Department to immediately remove the barricades on both sides of the market to facilitate the movement of tourists and customers.