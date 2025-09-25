Hyderabad: Bollywood celebrities have always shared a special bond with Hyderabad, thanks to its rich culture, amazing food scene, and iconic landmarks like Charminar. Actress Ananya Panday is no exception.

The actress has been in the city for a week now for the shoot of her upcoming film Chand Mera Dil. Her co-star Lakshya also arrived in Hyderabad around the same time last week. After completing a 6-day shoot schedule, Ananya took time to explore the city and shared glimpses of her visit on Instagram.

From a serene view of the Secretariat building to the majestic Hussain Sagar Lake and Buddha statue, Ananya’s stories beautifully captured Hyderabad’s charm. She even paid a visit to the Charminar in the early hours of Thursday, sharing a black-and-white picture of the iconic monument while exploring the lanes around it.

Ananya and Lakshya also filmed portions of their movie at the Swarnagiri Sree Venkateswara Swami Devasthanam, located against the scenic Swarnagiri hills, just 47.3 km from Hyderabad.

Back in 2024, Karan Johar announced Chand Mera Dil with four posters featuring Ananya and Lakshya’s dreamy chemistry. Directed by Vivek Soni of Meenakshi Sundareshwar fame, the Dharma Productions-backed romantic drama is slated for release in 2025.