Charu Sinha takes charge as Telangana ACB’s Director General

She succeeds Vijay Kumar, who held the post since September 2024.

Hyderabad: Charu Sinha, IPS, on Wednesday, October 1, formally assumed charge as the Director General (DG) of the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

She previously served as the Joint Director, Director, and In-Charge Director General at the ACB.

Sinha reaffirmed her commitment to combating corruption and ensuring transparency in governance and assured that the Bureau would uphold its proactive role in maintaining accountability and public confidence.

