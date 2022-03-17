Chat with up to 150 friends in closed Twitter Circle soon

Photo of IANS IANS|   Published: 17th March 2022 10:06 pm IST
Chat with up to 150 friends in closed Twitter Circle soon
Representative Image

New Delhi: Twitter is testing a new feature that will allow the users to choose up to 150 closest friends and set up a ‘Twitter Circle’ like a college or a school reunion group.

App developer Nima Owji first tweeted about this upcoming feature

“Twitter is working on the Twitter Circle’ intro page for the web app,” he posted.

MS Education Academy

You can choose up to 150 people to include in your Twitter Circle. Only your circle of friends will be able to see and reply to shared tweets.

You can edit your Twitter Circle and people will not be notified if you remove them, according to the new feature.

According to reports, Twitter has been teasing a feature since last year that would allow users to customise the audience to their tweets, letting them post to only a small subset of their followers.

Also Read
70% long Covid patients face memory, concentration problems: Study

Similar to an Instagram close friends story or Google Plus Circles (RIP), Twitter is also calling this product Circle, reports TechCrunch.

The micro-blogging platform said it is always working on new ways to help people engage in healthy conversations, and “currently exploring ways to let people Tweet to smaller groups”.

Twitter is also giving users more control over who sees their tweets and who can engage with their tweets.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button