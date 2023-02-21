ChatGPT, GPTZero will create more jobs in AI domain: Jayesh Ranjan

Hyderabad: Telangana government’s principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan said that it is a common apprehension that new technology leads to layoffs, but the ChatGPT and new GPT tools will create new jobs in the domain of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The statement was made in a webinar on ‘ChatGPT and beyond, powered by Artificial Intelligence’ which was organised by the ICT committee of the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) on Monday evening.

Addressing the virtual audience on Zoom he said, “ChatGPT is the latest in the advancement of knowledge in the area of Artificial Intelligence (AI).”

ChatGPT is a sibling model to InstructGPT, which is trained to follow instructions in a prompt and provide a detailed response.

“ChatGPT has the ability to search fast from vast information. But, it is not 100% accurate. I asked “Who is Jayesh Ranjan? It said that I was the Health Secretary and I have never worked as a health secretary,” added Jayesh.

Stressing the cons of getting the new technology into play, Jayesh Ranjan said that it might be misused by the students as many of them simply use the tool without inspecting the background.

When it was launched Elon Musk tweeted “Goodbye to HomeWork,” Jayesh Ranjan said.

He brought to the notice of his audience that a Princeton student created an app called GPTZero that outsmarts ChatGPT.

“With the help of this now we can know how much percentage of an essay or presentation has ChatGPT content. It can work similarly to the software that checks plagiarism,” Jayesh remarked.

Clearing the doubts the society might presume that this will lead to further layoffs, the Secretary contradicted that it may create more new jobs.

“When compared to the advantages of GPT Engines, the pitfalls are far fewer. Telangana is focusing on AI and the year 2020 was observed as the year of AI in Telangana,” said Jayesh.

The ICT Committee of FTCCI must now focus on GPT Engines and tools, said Jayesh Ranjan.

Giving his welcome address Anil Agarwal, President of FICCI said ChatGPT, GPT Tools and Engines will transform the way we do business, create content and curate it.

FTCCI CEO, Khyati Naravane, in her opening remarks said, “ChatGPT can answer questions, talk in natural language, and does much more than what we can imagine as of now.”

Chief Innovation Officer and Global Head – Technology Advisory Services, CMT Unit at TCS. Bala Prasad Peddigari while speaking about the Evolution of Generative AI, AI Trends, Outlook, Open AI, and Chat GP use cases said, “Generative AI is a disruptive technology that can generate artifacts that previously relied on humans, delivering innovative results without the biases of human experiences and thought processes.

“These Artifacts include Images, text, audio, video or code. It has groundbreaking application and impact across Media, Communications, Manufacturing, Healthcare, IT and more,” added the officer.

Speaking about how it impacts the media and entertainment industry Bala Prasad said, “Though there are no signs of humans getting replaced soon for creative writing, GPT tools are now writing screenplays or stories for short films with plots and twists.”

Discussing ChatGPT’s recent achievements Prasad further added that the program achieved B grade in an MBA degree exam at the Wharton University of Pennsylvania; 99.9% score achieved in Psychology Today’s Verbal Linguistic Intelligence IQ Test.”