Chattisgarh: Adivasi Christian cop thrashed by superiors, pistol confiscated

In an incident reported from the Sukma district of Chattisgarh on Tuesday, a group of Adivasi Christians were allegedly attacked. When they tried to file a police case, the latter refused.

Madvi Joga, a police officer who is also an Adivasi Christian, requested his superiors to investigate the matter.

What followed was shocking as Joga was repeatedly thrashed by his superiors. In a video that was shared on Twitter, a police officer in plain clothes can be seen slapping Joga continuously while verbally abusing him. Joga does not raise his hand or lose his cool the whole time.

Adivasi Christians attacked in Sukma, Cgarh.

They go to police, but no FIR.

A cop Madvi Joga, also AC, requests his seniors to take action.

His senior beat him.



Joga tells me: After the incident, he was asked to deposit his weapon. He is now without a weapon in Naxal zone. pic.twitter.com/PdIEhvBjA8 — Ashutosh Bhardwaj (@ashubh) October 25, 2022

Siasat.com spoke to the Additional Superintendent of Police of Sukma district who said that they are looking into the matter.

The reason for the latest attack on the minority group is yet to be known.

Following the incident, Joga was forced to surrender his pistol. It should be noted that Sukma is a densely populated Naxal district with frequent clashes.

This is not the first time such an incident has happened. There have been recent attacks on Adivasi Christians, mostly from right-wing organizations.

In September last year, two pastors were summoned by the Raipur police after Hindu extremists accused them of forceful conversions. The extremists barged into the police station and roughed up the pastors in the presence of police officials.

Raipur police today called two Christian pastors on a complaint of RW that they were converting Hindus.

Soon RW goons barged into the thana and beat up the pastors in the presence of policemen.



"If Christians are not safe even in thanas, what can we expect," a pastor told me. pic.twitter.com/uE1Za9L1Lc — Ashutosh Bhardwaj (@ashubh) September 5, 2021

The Raipur police arrested seven of the rioters. The Station House Officer (SHO) was removed from the post and an enquiry was ordered.

Fir has been registered under relevant sections against seven named accused and all the offenders will be arrested quickly. Sho has also been removed and primary enquiry ordered in the case. — Raipur Police (@RaipurPoliceCG) September 5, 2021

However, even after having CCTV footage proof, the sections mentioned in the FIR (First Information Report) were mild and did not equate to the gravity of the situation.