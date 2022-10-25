Chattisgarh: Adivasi Christian cop thrashed by superiors, pistol confiscated

In an incident reported from the Sukma district of Chattisgarh on Tuesday, a group of Adivasi Christians were allegedly attacked. When they tried to file a police case, the latter refused.
Madvi Joga, a police officer who is also an Adivasi Christian, requested his superiors to investigate the matter.
What followed was shocking as Joga was repeatedly thrashed by his superiors. In a video that was shared on Twitter, a police officer in plain clothes can be seen slapping Joga continuously while verbally abusing him. Joga does not raise his hand or lose his cool the whole time.
Siasat.com spoke to the Additional Superintendent of Police of Sukma district who said that they are looking into the matter.
The reason for the latest attack on the minority group is yet to be known.
Following the incident, Joga was forced to surrender his pistol. It should be noted that Sukma is a densely populated Naxal district with frequent clashes.
This is not the first time such an incident has happened. There have been recent attacks on Adivasi Christians, mostly from right-wing organizations.
In September last year, two pastors were summoned by the Raipur police after Hindu extremists accused them of forceful conversions. The extremists barged into the police station and roughed up the pastors in the presence of police officials.
The Raipur police arrested seven of the rioters. The Station House Officer (SHO) was removed from the post and an enquiry was ordered.
However, even after having CCTV footage proof, the sections mentioned in the FIR (First Information Report) were mild and did not equate to the gravity of the situation.