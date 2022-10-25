Senior Kashmiri Shia leader Abbas Ansari passes away

Srinagar: Senior Shia Muslim leader, Molvi Abbas Ansari passed away on Tuesday in J&K’s Srinagar city.

Family sources said Molvi Abbas Ansari, 86, passed away this morning at his Nawakadal residence in old Srinagar city.

He had been ailing for some time and was shifted to his home from hospital a few days ago.

He was the head of the Ittihadul Muslimeen, Shia religious party which was a constituent of the separatist conglomerate, the all party Hurriyat Conference.

He was also the former chairman of the Hurriyat Conference.

