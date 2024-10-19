Chattisgarh: Violence in Hasdeo forest as locals resist coal mines

Violence erupted in Chattisgarh’s Hasdeo forest on Thursday, October 17, when indigenous people resisted state government authorities from cutting down trees in the forest to set up coal mines.

According to reports, the clashes occurred when state officials started clearing trees in the forest lands of Fatehpur and Sali villages in Surguja district. Nearly 5000 trees were to be cut down across six villages to prepare the mining block.

Upon knowing, villagers, armed with sticks and arrows, gathered at the site to stop the tree felling. As many as 400 police and forest department officials were deployed to stop the villagers from protesting.

Police lathi charged on the protesting villagers. In the chaos, several villagers, 13 police officers, the district’s deputy collector, and a revenue department employee were injured, Indian Express reported.

Priyanka expresses anguish over police action

The incident drew strong criticism from the opposition parties with them criticising the BJP-led state and Union government over attacking the inhabitants of the forest lands.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi took to X to express her anguish. She said, “It has become the policy of the BJP to oppress the tribals across the country. The tribals who have been the owners of the forests for centuries are being evicted so that Adani ji’s mines can operate.”

“Have the areas of the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution been abolished in Chhattisgarh? Under this, tribals are being evicted from protected areas. Will the rights of tribals on water, forest and land and ancestral heritage be decided through fake processes?” her X post read.

पूरे देश में आदिवासियों पर अत्याचार करना भाजपा की नीति बन गई है। जो आदिवासी सदियों से जंगलों के मालिक हैं, उन्हें बेदखल किया जा रहा है ताकि अडानी जी की खदानें चल सकें।



क्या छत्तीसगढ़ में संविधान की पांचवी अनुसूची के क्षेत्र समाप्त कर दिये गये हैं? इसके तहत संरक्षित क्षेत्र से… pic.twitter.com/sTkiPutJ8G — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 17, 2024