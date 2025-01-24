Kolkata airport’s viral ‘cheapest cafe’ could arrive to other cities

Indian travellers rejoice as your overpriced airport food woes are likely to disappear! The recently launched Udan Yatri Cafe at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (NSCBI) is revolutionising airport dining by offering food and beverages at pocket-friendly prices.

With tea priced at just Rs. 10, water at Rs. 10, coffee at Rs. 20, samosa at Rs. 20 and sweets at Rs. 20, this cafe is a refreshing change from the traditionally inflated food costs at airports. Located in the departure area, Udan Yatri Cafe has already become a hit among travellers, attracting a remarkable number of 27,000 passengers within its first month of operation.

The initiative taken by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Airports Authority of India (AAI), has been widely praised for making airport dining more affordable. It addresses a long-standing pain point for passengers, offering a cost-effective alternative to airport food that usually comes at triple the usual price.

Will Udan Yatri Cafe come to Hyderabad?

Hyderabad‘s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, already renowned for its world-class facilities, seems like a natural choice for the next Udan Yatri Cafe. The addition of this affordable dining outlet could further enhance the airport’s appeal.

Although there has been no official confirmation yet, the Union Minister has expressed interest in expanding Udan Yatri Cafes to airports nationwide. Given the success of the cafe in Kolkata, there is optimism about its potential introduction at RGIA. If the initiative is introduced, it would be a significant step toward making airport dining more accessible for travellers in Hyderabad.