Cheapest, fastest ways to reach Ayodhya from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Following the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at the grand temple, many people, including Hyderabad residents, are eager to know about the ways to reach Ayodhya.

As the temple opened to the public today, devotees flocked to Ayodhya in large numbers.

Transportation modes from Hyderabad to Ayodhya

According to MakeMyTrip, there is no direct public transportation mode between Hyderabad and Ayodhya.

Various ways to reach the Uttar Pradesh city from Hyderabad include a flight from Telangana’s capital to Lucknow, followed by a bus or train to Ayodhya. Another flight route connects Hyderabad and Ayodhya via Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) to Varanasi and then a train to Ayodhya.

The most economical way to reach Ayodhya is by taking a train from Telangana’s capital to Varanasi, followed by a cab to Ayodhya.

For those comfortable with train travel, an alternative is a railway journey from Telangana’s city to Satna or Varanasi, followed by a cab to Ayodhya.

The fastest way to reach Ayodhya is by taking a flight from Hyderabad to Lucknow and then a cab to Ayodhya.

Devotees throng Ayodhya’s Ram Temple

Meanwhile, security was heightened at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple, which witnessed a heavy rush of devotees at its main gate to have ‘Darshan’ of Lord Ram Lalla since the grand temple opened to the public today.

Devotees flocked to the temple from 3 am to offer prayers and were also seen taking a dip in the Saryu River.

As per the MakeMyTrip website, a resident of Hyderabad needs to spend at least Rs 4000 to reach Ayodhya.