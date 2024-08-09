Cheating case: Telangana HC grants bail to actor Raj Tarun

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court provided a reprieve to actor Raj Tarun by granting him conditional anticipatory bail in a case initiated by his ex-girlfriend, Lavanya.

Justice Juvvadi Sri Devi stipulated that Raj Tarun must surrender to the station house officer (SHO) at the Narsingi police station within two weeks. Upon surrender, he will be released on bail after posting a personal bond of Rs 20,000 and providing two sureties of the same amount.

Additionally, the court mandated that Raj Tarun must report to the SHO every Saturday for eight weeks or until the charge sheet is filed, whichever occurs first.

Lavanya has accused Raj Tarun of cheating her by promising marriage, as well as intimidation and exploitation.

In response, Raj Tarun claimed that Lavanya has a history of filing false cases against individuals to extort money.

He referenced a previous incident from last year when she accused another man, Ravi Bavaji Rao, of cheating her with a false marriage promise and claimed that he had raped her.