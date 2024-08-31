Check out Deepika Padukone’s reported baby’s arrival date

Mumbai: Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are on cloud nine as they are set to become parents soon. The couple shared the happy news on Instagram in February 2024, revealing that their baby is due in September.

Deepika has been seen in public several times over the past few months, proudly showing off her baby bump. Her stylish maternity outfits have become very popular, with many fans admiring her sense of fashion during pregnancy.

And now, the due date is finally out. According to News18, Deepika and Ranveer’s baby is expected to arrive on September 28, 2024, at a hospital in South Bombay. This update clears up earlier rumors that suggested she might give birth in London.

As the due date gets closer, the excitement among their fans is also getting high and they are eagerly speculating and debating whether the couple will welcome a baby boy or girl.

In preparation for their growing family, Ranveer and Deepika have bought a new luxury home in Mumbai. This new apartment, worth Rs 119 crore, is located in Bandra, right next to Shah Rukh Khan’s famous house, Mannat. They plan to move into this new home once their baby arrives, marking an exciting new chapter in their lives.

The couple is busy getting ready for their new baby, and Deepika is taking some time off from work to enjoy her maternity break. She plans to return to her acting career in 2025, focusing on her newborn in the coming months. Her maternity leave will likely last until March, after which she will start filming the sequel of Kalki with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhas. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the sequel is set to begin filming in early 2025.

Deepika and Ranveer, who got married in a fairytale wedding in 2018 after dating for six years, announced their pregnancy earlier this year with a heartfelt post featuring baby essentials. As Deepika focuses on motherhood, Ranveer is also expected to take paternity leave to support his wife and their newborn.

On the professional front, Deepika was last seen in the blockbuster ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. She will next appear in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’, sharing the screen with Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. Fans are eagerly waiting for both her return to movies and the arrival of the newest member of the Singh-Padukone family.