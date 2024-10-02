Check out Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee’s combined net worth

Mumbai: Gaurav Taneja and Ritu Rathee, one of India’s most popular YouTube couples, are back in the spotlight, but this time it’s not for their content. Rumors of their divorce and possible issues in their marriage have taken social media by storm, leaving fans surprised and worried. The speculation started after a video surfaced of Ritu seeking relationship advice. Both Gaurav and Ritu addressed the rumors indirectly through their social media, but the details remain unclear.

While fans are focused on their personal lives, many are also curious about the couple’s wealth and financial success. Let’s take a closer look at their net worths and combined fortune.

Who is Gaurav Taneja?

Gaurav Taneja, also known as Flying Beast, is one of India’s most successful YouTubers and fitness influencers. Born in Kanpur in 1986, Gaurav holds a degree in Civil Engineering from IIT Kharagpur. He initially worked as a commercial pilot before shifting his focus to content creation. Gaurav runs three popular YouTube channels: Flying Beast, FitMuscle TV, and Rasbhari Ke Papa.

His net worth is estimated to be around Rs. 37 crores. Gaurav earns between Rs. 20 to Rs. 25 lakhs monthly through YouTube ads, brand endorsements, and other business ventures. He owns several luxury properties and high-end cars, showcasing his financial success and luxurious lifestyle.

Who is Ritu Rathee?

Ritu Rathee, born in Gurugram in 1990, is a captain with IndiGo Airlines. She trained in the United States and overcame societal pressures to become a successful pilot. In addition to her aviation career, Ritu is also a well-known digital influencer, sharing family content and travel experiences on social media.

Ritu’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs. 4 crores, with monthly earnings of Rs. 6-8 lakhs. She collaborates with brands in lifestyle and travel, further boosting her income through her 1.6 million Instagram followers.

Combined Net Worth

Together, Gaurav and Ritu have a combined net worth of over Rs. 40 crores. Their lifestyle, filled with luxury homes and cars, reflects their financial success. They have built a strong presence in both the digital and professional worlds, making them one of India’s most admired couples.