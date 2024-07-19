Check out Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s combined net worth

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Serbian actress-model Natasa Stankovic have announced their decision to separate after four years of marriage. Their love story, which started with an engagement in January 2020 and led to the birth of their son Agastya in July 2020, has been followed closely by many fans.

Despite their efforts to make their marriage work, Hardik and Natasa have decided to part ways to focus on their happiness and their son’s well-being. They shared a joint statement on social media, expressing their mutual respect and the careful thought that went into their decision. They emphasized their commitment to co-parenting Agastya, ensuring he receives love and support from both parents.

Hardik Pandya’s Cricket and Financial Success

Hardik Pandya is a well-known name in Indian cricket, famous for his powerful batting and all-rounder skills. Since his debut for India in January 2016, he has played a crucial role in many matches, becoming a key player in all formats of the game.

As of March 2024, Hardik Pandya’s net worth is about Rs. 91 crore. He earns around Rs 1.2 crore every month, thanks to his contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), worth Rs 5 crore annually. Hardik’s involvement in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has also been very profitable, with a Rs 15 crore deal with the Gujarat Titans in 2022 and a similar contract with the Mumbai Indians in 2024, where he serves as captain.

Natasa Stankovic’s Career in Entertainment

Natasa Stankovic, originally from Serbia, has made a significant impact in the Indian entertainment industry since arriving in 2012. She made her Bollywood debut in the 2013 film ‘Satyagraha’ and gained popularity from her appearance on the reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss 8’ in 2014. Natasa also became well-known for her role in the music video ‘DJ Wale Babu’ by Badshah.

Natasa’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 20 crore. She has been active on social media, sharing moments of her life with Hardik and Agastya, which has helped her connect with many fans.

So, their combined net worth is estimated to be more than Rs 110 crores.

Even though they are separating, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are dedicated to their son and their careers. Their story shows how important it is to make thoughtful decisions for the happiness of one’s family. As they go their separate ways, Hardik and Natasa are likely to continue achieving great things and remain devoted parents to their son Agastya.