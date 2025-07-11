Check out Metro… In Dino expected Netflix release date

Hyderabad: Seventeen years after Life in a… Metro touched hearts, director Anurag Basu is back with Metro… In Dino. The film hit theatres on July 4, 2025, and tells stories about love and life in big cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. It follows four different couples as they deal with love, confusion, and modern-day problems.

The movie has a great cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, and Ali Fazal. Konkona is the only actor returning from the original film. The film shows different kinds of love – from a husband using dating apps to old lovers meeting again and young couples dealing with career and love choices.

While Metro… In Dino is still in theatres, it will soon be available on Netflix. The exact date is not confirmed, but Bollywood movies usually arrive online 45 to 60 days after the theatre release. So, fans can expect to watch it between late August and early September 2025.

Box office collections

Even though people liked the movie and gave good reviews, it did not do very well in theatres. In its first six days, it made around Rs. 27.22 crore, which is low compared to its Rs. 85 crore budget. Still, people enjoyed the emotional stories, music by Pritam, and the real characters.

If you couldn’t watch Metro… In Dino in theatres, no problem! It will soon stream on Netflix. This film is a heartfelt, modern look at love in today’s busy cities and is worth watching.