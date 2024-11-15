Check out Nita Ambani’s super expensive watch collection

Mumbai: Nita Ambani, known for her love of art, culture, and philanthropy, is also admired for her elegant style. As the chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, she is a symbol of sophistication. Among her many treasures is her incredible collection of luxury watches, each reflecting her refined taste.

1. Jacob & Co.

Nita wore a breathtaking Jacob & Co. watch at a recent cruise party for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, worth Rs 3.9 crore. This unique piece features a garden-style dial, an 18K rose gold case, and a bezel set with rainbow sapphires. Its highlight is a 288-facet green tsavorite, making it a true work of art.

2. Patek Philippe Aquanaut Luce

In a family photo, Nita sported a Patek Philippe Aquanaut Luce Haute Joaillerie, valued between Rs 1.3 crore and Rs 1.6 crore. This rose gold watch features a mother-of-pearl dial with a checkerboard design and a diamond-studded bezel.

3. Bvlgari Serpenti

Another gem in her collection is the Bvlgari Serpenti watch, worth Rs 99 lakh. It has a diamond-studded serpentine bracelet and a mother-of-pearl dial, featuring 17 carats of diamonds.

Other Stunning Watches

Nita was also spotted wearing a Patek Philippe Nautilus 7118/1200R, priced at Rs 1.05 crore, during an IPL match. She also owns a Cle de Cartier watch, worth Rs 25.36 lakh, featuring pink gold and diamonds.

Nita Ambani’s watch collection showcases her love for fine craftsmanship and timeless elegance, proving she is truly a style icon.