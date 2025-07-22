Check out Saiyaara expected OTT release date: Netflix or prime?

Hyderabad: The romantic drama Saiyaara, starring newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, is creating waves across India. Directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie hit theatres on July 18 and has taken the box office by storm. With soulful music, strong storytelling, and emotional performances, it’s no surprise that fans are now eager to watch it on OTT.

Saiyaara’s Box Office

Despite a low-key release and minimal promotions, Saiyaara managed to earn Rs. 83 crore in just three days. On Monday, a working day, it collected more than it did on Friday, reaching a total of Rs. 108.75 crore in four days. It even outperformed big-star movies like Housefull 5 and Raid 2, making it the highest-grossing debutant film of the year.

HISTORIC, ONCE AGAIN… 'SAIYAARA' CONTINUES TO REWRITE RECORD BOOKS… #Saiyaara goes on a rampage on Monday – a working day – yet shows no signs of slowing down… Monday's numbers are HIGHER than Friday's – an incredible feat.



Not just the biggest opener – not just the biggest… pic.twitter.com/omjgkswIDk — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 22, 2025

So, when can you stream Saiyaara at home? Although there’s no official date yet, reportedly Netflix has acquired the digital rights. If it follows the usual release pattern, the film could land on Netflix by late September or early October. This means fans may not have to wait too long before they can watch the film again or catch it for the first time.

Why Saiyaara Stands Out

Saiyaara is a touching love story about Vaani, whose partner leaves her just before their wedding, and Krish, a young singer who is also going through a tough time. When they meet, they slowly become friends, help each other heal, and eventually fall in love. Their journey is emotional and heartfelt, making the movie special for everyone who watches it