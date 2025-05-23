Mumbai: Salman Khan, one of the biggest stars in Bollywood, took a break from acting and returned in 2025 with an action-packed movie called Sikandar. The movie was directed by filmmaker AR Murugadoss and made with a huge budget of Rs. 200 crore. People had high hopes for the film, but sadly, Sikandar didn’t do well in theatres.

Even with a strong cast and emotional story, the audience didn’t connect with the film. It only made around Rs. 185 crore at the box office and got mixed reviews. Some liked the emotional part and Salman’s role, but many felt the story was too weak.

If you didn’t get a chance to watch Sikandar in cinemas, here’s your chance now! The film will start streaming on Netflix from May 25, 2025. Whether you’re a Salman Khan fan or just love action movies, you can enjoy it at home with your family.

Second Chance on OTT

Even though Sikandar didn’t earn enough in cinemas, the makers made back a lot of money by selling the digital rights to Netflix for Rs. 85 crore. Now with the OTT release, the film has a second chance to impress viewers.

The movie stars many well-known actors like Kajal Aggarwal, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, Sanjay Kapoor, Nawab Shah, and more. It was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, and the music was done by Pritam. The film looks grand and has some strong performances, even though it didn’t do well in theatres.