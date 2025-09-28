Hyderabad: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s love story has reached a big milestone today, September 27, as the couple is reportedly getting married in Montecito, California. The two first met in 2019 while working together and reconnected in 2023 during their song “Single Soon.” Their bond grew stronger, and in December 2024, Benny proposed in a low-key picnic with a $1 million diamond ring.

Wedding Celebration

The wedding is taking place at a private estate in Santa Barbara. To maintain privacy, guests will be picked up and brought to the venue without knowing the location beforehand. Security and privacy measures alone have cost over Rs. 2.66 crore. Many guests are staying at the El Encanto Hotel, where rooms go up to Rs. 3.11 lakh per night.

Selena Gomez Net Worth

Selena is not only a singer and actress but also the founder of Rare Beauty, which is valued at around $2 billion. Her success in music, acting, endorsements, and business has made her one of the richest celebrities in the world. As of 2024, her net worth is estimated at $1.3 billion, which is over Rs. 11,300 crore.

Benny Blanco Net Worth

Benny Blanco, a top music producer and songwriter, has created hits like “Love Yourself” and “Diamonds.” His net worth is about $50 million, which is around Rs. 434 crore.

Combined Net Worth

Together, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s combined wealth stands at over Rs. 11,734 crore, making them one of the richest celebrity couples today.

Star-Studded Guest List

The ceremony will be attended by more than 300 guests, including Taylor Swift, Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Ashley Park. Other rumored guests include Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, and Brooklyn Beckham with Nicola Peltz.