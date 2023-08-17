Check out the contestants list of Bigg Boss Telugu 7 with photos

Hyderabad: As Bigg Boss Telugu 7 storms onto screens, prepare for an electrifying rollercoaster of entertainment. This season, hosted by the charismatic Akkineni Nagarjuna, promises riveting drama, unexpected surprises, and a diverse mix of celebrities from all walks of life.

With rumours swirling about the contestant lineup and buzz reaching fever pitch, excitement is building for another unforgettable journey inside the iconic Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss Telugu 7 appears to be generating a lot of buzz and excitement among the fans, who can expect another season of drama, entertainment, and surprises.

While the official list of contestants has not yet been released, several names from the Telugu entertainment industry have been circulating on the internet. Among the rumoured contestants are:

List of Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Contestants

1. TV actress – Anusha Reddy

2. Comedian from Jabardasth – Naresh

3. Dancer – Aata Sandeep

4. Singer – Bhole Shavali

5. Farmer – Pallavi Prasanth (Commoner)

6. Comedian – Mahesh Achanta

7. Model and Serial Actor – Prince Yawar

It’s important to note that these names are based on rumours and leaks, and the official list of contestants may differ.

Bigg Boss Telugu is known for surprising viewers with unexpected twists and turns. With over 22 contestants set to enter the house this season, excitement for the grand premiere and the reveal of the final lineup is at an all-time high.

Fans can expect the show’s trademark mix of emotions, drama, and entertainment. The format of the show creates an interesting dynamic among the contestants, resulting in many engaging moments and conversations throughout the season.

As the countdown continues, viewers can expect to watch Bigg Boss Telugu 7 on September 3rd on Star Maa and see how the chosen contestants navigate their way through challenges and tasks while living together in the house.