Check out the first smart city project to come up in Oman

Muscat: Oman has announced the construction of a new city named Sultan Haitham City in the Wilayat of A’Seeb in Muscat, Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.

Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq presided over the inauguration ceremony of the future smart city at Al Baraka Palace on May 31.

The city is in line with Oman’s Vision 2040. It will occupy an area of 14.8 million square meters and has been planned to reflect sound and sustainable urban planning based on the utilisation of green spaces on an area of 2.9 million square meters.

🔴Sultan Haitham City is a visionary project that represents a legacy for the future, gifted to the youth by His Majesty the Sultan. It is the first smart city in Oman and serves as a blueprint for upcoming urban developments. The city fosters inclusivity and accessibility,… pic.twitter.com/xkdlEHWMGQ — omanspire (@omanspire) June 1, 2023

Once complete, the project will house 100,000 people in 20,000 residential units ranging between separate villas, semi-attached villas, townhouses and flats.

Sultan Haitham City: Sustainable living, community services and more

25 mosques

39 schools

11 health facilities

Central Park

Boulevard

19 integrated neighbourhoods

Energy production from waste

Wastewater treatment

Sports facilities

The construction will begin early next year and is expected to take three years to complete.

The city will also feature high and low-density options to accommodate all income groups.

The city’s external areas are created in harmony with nature with natural outdoor spaces and scattered height and density of buildings.