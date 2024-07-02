Check out the price of Rashmika Mandanna’s chic Gucci top

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly one of the most successful actresses in India, boasting a massive fan following across the nation. The ‘Animal’ actress often hits the headlines for her versatile performances and eccentric sense of fashion. From traditional to modern looks, Rashmika knows how to slay in anything she wears.

The diva has recently left her fans in awe with new photos that she posted on Instagram. She dropped some gorgeous photos of her from her Italy vacation and wrote, “This pretty much wraps my life when in a holiday.”

In one photo, Rashmika looks chic in white, donning a Gucci wool top worth Rs 1.41 lakh. Well, actors and luxury go hand in hand, and Rashmika is no different, often splurging on her impeccable outfits.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is at the top of her game with several exciting projects lined up. Last seen in Sandeep Vanga’s “Animal,” she has six films in hand. These include the female-centric “Girlfriend,” releasing on May 30, 2024, and the highly anticipated “Pushpa 2: The Rule” alongside Allu Arjun, hitting screens in December 2024.

She will also star in “Chhava” opposite Vicky Kaushal, portraying Yeshubai Bhosle, and has teamed up with Salman Khan for “Sikander,” directed by AR Murugadoss, set for release next Eid. Additionally, Rashmika has two more films, “Rainbow” and “Kubera.”