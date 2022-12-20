Check out these cute moments of Deepika, Ranveer from FIFA World cup

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone enjoyed the match between Argentina and France together at Qatar.

On Sunday, the ‘Cirkus’ actor shared a video of himself hugging his wife tightly during the FIFA World cup final.

Taking to Instagram story, Ranveer shared couple of pictures and videos from the match featuring his wife.

In one of the videos featuring himself and Deepika, where the two of them are watching the match with full concentration during the penalty shootouts.

Ranveer tightly hug Deepika in anticipation and then the couple celebrated the goal.







Sharing the video, he wrote, “Scenes! Just absolute scenes!”

The duo was seen hooting and cheering while Ranveer was seen holding Deepika from behind.







“That historic moment,” the actor captioned the video.

Deepika being a global brand ambassador of Louis Vuitton unveiled the trophy at the FIFA World Cup 2022 final along with Former Spanish player Iker Casillas. Louis Vuitton trunk brand has custom-made the trophy trunk for the world cup.

Sharing the video of Deepika unveiling the trophy, being a proud husband, he was heard saying “Meri trophy.”





Ranveer also shared a picture with Deepika with the caption, “Asli trophy toh mere haath mein hai. So glad & grateful that we witnessed this together.”







On Sunday, Argentina came out victorious in the intensely fought final in what was the last World Cup for Argentine talisman Lionel Messi. After finishing all square at the end of the second half of extra time, Argentina won the final 4-2 on penalties.

Lionel Messi was awarded the Golden Ball, the honor given to the best player of a FIFA World Cup, after a thrilling final at Lusail which saw the legendary striker’s World Cup dreams turn into reality following a 4-2 win over France in penalties.

Messi, playing his final FIFA World Cup this year, was in top form throughout the entire tournament. Scoring crucial goals, converting penalties and assisting his teammates in scoring, the 35-year-old legend did it all.

Argentina won its third World Cup, and it’s first since 1986.

Coming back to Ranveer, the makers of the upcoming comedy film ‘Cirkus’ unveiled the romantic track ‘Sun Zara’ on Friday.

Sung by Papon and Shreya Ghoshal, the song is penned by Kumaar and features Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty ‘Cirkus’ is all set to hit the theatres on December 23, 2022, and also stars Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, and Siddharth Jadhav among several others.

Set in the 1960s, ‘Cirkus’ trailer revolves around Ranveer in a dual role, with both the twins unaware of each other’s existence. Varun Sharma too plays a double role in this family entertainer.

‘Cirkus ‘marks Ranveer and Rohit’s third collaboration after Simmba (2018) and Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, where Ranveer made a cameo appearance.

Ranveer will also be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ along with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.