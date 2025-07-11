Check out this 128-year old lake hidden in middle of Hyderabad

Tucked away between warehouses and factories in Jeedimetla lies one of Hyderabad’s most overlooked heritage spots, called Fox Sagar Lake. Built in 1897 by the sixth Nizam, Mahbub Ali Pasha, this 128-year-old water body is not just a reservoir, it is a quiet reminder of a bygone era, waiting to be rediscovered.

Located near Kompally in the northern part of Hyderabad, the lake sits just a few minutes off National Highway 44, yet remains largely unknown to the average city explorer.

For those seeking weekend escapes within city limits, Fox Sagar offers a unique experience, one that combines colonial-era architecture, stories from the past, and moments of unexpected natural beauty.

A forgotten landmark

Once known as Jeedimetla Cheruvu or Kolla Cheruvu, Fox Sagar was Hyderabad’s second-largest lake at the time of its construction. It played a crucial role in supplying water to the growing twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Today, much of that grandeur is hidden behind encroachments and concrete sprawl, but traces remain.

One of the most striking features here is the Nizam-era pump house that still stands on the bund. Built of stone and bearing the engraving “Fox Sagar 1897,” it can be accessed by a rusted iron bridge that photographers and history buffs would appreciate. The lake also attracts birdwatchers, with sightings of bee-eaters, kingfishers, and herons early in the morning.

Though not a tourist hotspot in the conventional sense, Fox Sagar offers a sense of discovery, especially if you are drawn to quiet, forgotten corners of the city.

Revival in progress

In recent years, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has launched plans to revive the Fox Sagar lake. Proposals include bund restoration, walking tracks, green spaces, and better sewage management.

Environmental groups have also taken an interest in the lake, organizing clean-up drives and surveys to document the biodiversity that still clings on. However, encroachments and pollution continue to pose serious challenges.

For now, Fox Sagar remains a peaceful detour, a place where history whispers through stone walls and migratory birds glide over troubled waters. If you enjoy exploring Hyderabad beyond the obvious, this 128-year-old lake might just be your next stop.