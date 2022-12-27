Check where Hyderabadi stars are holidaying

Hyderabad: There is only one week left before we bid 2022 farewell and wholeheartedly welcome the new year. After the brief period of Christmas celebrations has passed, people are preparing to usher in the new year with a whoop and a party. Celebrities want to keep their holiday celebrations private this year and spend as much time as possible with their families and loved ones.

Tollywood celebrities are no unique; we are more often seeing them departing for their eagerly awaited New Year’s vacation.

The fact that the junior NTR is spending his winter break in America with his family is already known to us. While it appeared that the actor was spending time with his family, he was also seen posting pictures of their love on Instagram. Furthermore, the actor recently revealed in his Instagram story that he is eating his favourite south Indian food while traveling.

Next up is our iconic star Allu Arjun, who appears to be spending his New Year’s vacation in Goa with his family. We recently noticed that Allu Sneha‘s actor’s wife has been posting adorable pictures of their adorable husbands and children having fun on their ongoing vacations, which have gone viral on social media.

At the Hyderabad airport on Friday, Mahesh Babu was accompanied by his family as they boarded a flight for a vacation. This couple is preparing to ring in the new year in Switzerland as we watch the adorable family photos that Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata has been posting on Instagram. As soon as he returns to India, perhaps in the first week of January, the actor and director Trivikram will begin working on their upcoming, as-yet-untitled Telugu project.