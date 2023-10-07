Cheese Wheel Pasta, a viral Italian dish trending in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, the city known for its rich culinary heritage and love for food, people are always excited about trying new dishes. While their favorites like Biryani, Mandi, Haleem and desserts remain at the top of the list, they also love exploring cuisines from around the world.

And now, for all those food enthusiasts in Hyderabad, a delightful surprise has landed in town – A cheese wheel pasta! It’s a new dish that’s creating a buzz and is a must-try for those looking for different flavors and also cheese lovers!

Days ago, one of the popular food bloggers of the city, Mohammed Ahmed Hussain Farooqui aka ‘Fat Foodie Hyd’, shared a reel on Instagram where we can see him tasting this new dish. The blogger stated that this special cheese wheel has been ordered from Italy and it cost around Rs 60,000. The reel is going viral on Instagram.

In conversation with Siasat.com, Hussain Farooqui said, ”I had the pleasure of diving into the exquisite world of CheeseWheel Pasta, a culinary marvel straight from Italy, now gracing the food scene in Hyderabad at Tiger Lily Cafe.”

He said, ”The CheeseWheel Pasta experience at Tiger Lily Cafe is as captivating in its presentation as it is in flavor. When you order this culinary masterpiece, they indeed bring the giant cheese wheel right to your table. It’s a spectacle to behold as the pasta is expertly mixed and twirled inside the cheese wheel, ensuring that each bite is infused with the rich, cheesy goodness.”

The blogger further added, “Having the cheese wheel at your table adds an extra layer of excitement to this indulgent dining experience, making it a true feast for the senses.”

This delightful experience is entirely vegetarian, making it accessible to all pasta lovers. For just Rs 525, you can savor this cheesy extravaganza, a true delight for your taste buds.

Meet Man Behind This Concept

Mohammed Asad, the Marketing Head at Tiger Lily, is the mastermind behind this captivating concept. Inspired by his travels to the UK, he brought this delightful idea back home and flawlessly implemented it, turning each meal into a mesmerizing culinary spectacle at Tiger Lily Bistro.

If you’re curious to try this extraordinary cheese experience, head over to Tiger Lily Bistro in Jubilee Hills. Once you’ve tasted the CheeseWheel Pasta, don’t forget to share your thoughts and experience in the comments section!

For more details, watch the reel below.

Check out more viral reels below.