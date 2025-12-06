Cheetah cub released in wild at Kuno National Park dies

One of the cubs separated from their mother and sibling during the night, and was found dead hours later, the official said.

Sheopur: A cheetah cub has been found dead a day after being released into the wild at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, a forest official said.

On the occasion of International Cheetah Day on Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav released female cheetah Veera and her two cubs into the park’s free-ranging area.

“One of Veera’s cubs, aged around 10 months, was found dead in the forest on Friday afternoon,” he said.

The exact cause of death will be confirmed after receiving the autopsy report, the official said.

Veera and her other cub were together and doing well, the official added.

Kuno National Park now has 28 cheetahs — 8 adults (5 females and 3 males) and 20 India-born cubs.

All surviving cheetahs are in good health, the official stated.

