Chef Vikas Khanna pays tribute with annual Ramadan fast

Mumbai: Vikas Khanna, an acclaimed chef born in India, has been passionate about feeding people since his childhood. However, it was during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 that his dedication became crucial. Residing in the United States, the Michelin-starred chef managed to send 2.5 million meals to 75 cities across India. Khanna’s humanitarian efforts extend beyond the pandemic; he continues to provide food relief during natural disasters like cyclones and floods. Despite his Hindu faith, Khanna observes a day of fasting each Ramadan. The reason behind this heartfelt gesture traces back to a life-saving act during the 1992 Mumbai riots.

A Life Saved Amidst Chaos

In 1992, violent riots erupted in Mumbai following the demolition of the Babri Masjid, causing widespread destruction and loss of life. At the time, Vikas Khanna was training at the SeaRock Sheraton in Mumbai. The city was engulfed in chaos, and a strict curfew was enforced. Concerned for his brother who lived in Ghatkopar, a particularly affected area, Khanna decided to venture out despite not knowing the city well.

करीब 30 साल पहले हुए दंगों के दौरान भारत के मशहूर शेफ विकास खन्ना की जान एक मुस्लिम परिवार ने बचाई थी…तब से विकास हर रमजान में उस मुस्लिम परिवार की सलामती के लिए एक रोजा रखते हैं… यही तो हमारा हिन्दुस्तान है❣️🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/y87nxXPHc9 — Saurabh (@sauravyadav1133) July 19, 2024

On his way, a Muslim family noticed him and warned him of the dangers ahead. They took him into their home, risking their safety. When a mob arrived and questioned them, the family boldly claimed Khanna as their son, protecting him from potential harm. He stayed with them for two days, during which they sent one of their own to check on his brother’s safety. This act of bravery and compassion left an indelible mark on Khanna. Since then, he has fasted for one day during Ramadan every year to honor the family that saved his life and include them in his prayers.

A Reunion and a Viral Legacy

In 2017, Khanna was fortunate enough to reconnect with the family who had saved him. He had the privilege of breaking his Ramadan fast with them, a moment of profound gratitude and emotional closure.

Recently, an old interview clip of Khanna recounting this story resurfaced amidst the controversy surrounding the Kanwar Yatra route in Muzaffarnagar. The video has gone viral, resonating deeply with people. Many have commented, “This is Hindustan,” reflecting the unity and compassion that transcends religious and communal boundaries.

Vikas Khanna’s story is a powerful reminder of the humanity that binds us all, demonstrating how acts of kindness can leave a lasting legacy.