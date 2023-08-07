Chennai cop suspended for asking Christians, Muslims to leave country

Chennai city police commissioner, Sandeep Rai Rathore, on Monday, August 7, suspended a traffic inspector for his comments against Muslims and Christians of India.

The traffic police officer, identified as P Rajendran, had dropped a voice note in a WhatsApp group in which he was heard making ‘discriminatory’ comments, suggesting Muslims and Christians leave India and go to Pakistan or other countries.

In the audio clip, the 1999-batch police inspector can also be heard hailing the BJP government for its ‘action against Muslims and mosques’.

“This is India. We demolished the mosque in the Rama janambhoomi and we are building a temple. Muslims and Christians can go to Pakistan or Saudi. Don’t create religious problems here. We are 80%, you both are 20%, and whoever has the majority can rule,” the cop allegedly said.

Soon after the audio clip went viral, commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore ordered an inquiry into the matter and took action against the officer.

Accordingly, Joint Commissioner (traffic), NM Mylvaganan conducted an inquiry and the course of the investigation confirmed that the voice note was sent from Inspector Rajendran’s mobile number.