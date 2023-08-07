UP: WhatsApp group admin held for not removing ‘derogatory remarks’ against Yogi

Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday, August 6, arrested a man, who was operating a WhatsApp group, after one of its member posted “a derogatory comment” against chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The arrested group admin has been identified as Sahabuddin Ansari, 35. He was arrested for not taking appropriate action against the person, named Muslim Ansari, who had made remarks against CM Yogi in the group.

“He remained silent, instead of deleting it and removing Muslim Ansari from the group. Even though several members in the group raised objection,” Station House Officer (SHO) Ajay Kumar Seth told to Indian Express.

The officer said that the police have launched a search operation to nab Muslim Ansari. Taking to X, Bhadohi police tweeted: “A group admin has been arrested for allowing indecent remarks against the Honorable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in a WhatsApp group. Efforts are being made to arrest the accused person (sic),” they tweeted.

According to the police, the remarks were posted in the WhatsApp group named ‘Nagar Palika Parishad Bhadohi’. The informal group was used by citizens for public grievances and included local municipality employees.

Police have booked Sahabuddin Ansari and Muslim Ansari under several sections 500 (defamation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Criminal Law (Amendment) Act and Information Technology Act has also been invoked against the accused.